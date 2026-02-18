Noida, February 18: Seema Haider, the Pakistani national who moved to India in 2023, is once again in the spotlight after giving birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Greater Noida. This is her sixth child. Hospital sources confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are healthy, and doctors have described their condition as stable following the delivery.

After being discharged from the hospital, Seema returned to her home in Rabupura, Greater Noida, along with her husband, Sachin Meena. News of the baby boy’s birth brought joy to the family and local residents, with well wishers visiting the couple to extend their congratulations. Seema Haider, Pakistani Woman Who Illegally Entered India, and Sachin Meena Become Parents; Viral Couple Blessed With Baby Girl.

Seema has been living in Rabupura with Sachin Meena since 2023. She had given birth to a daughter around 11 months ago. Four of Seema’s children are from her previous marriage to her Pakistani husband, Ghulam Haider, while this newborn is her second child with Sachin Meena. Seema Haider To Be Sent Back to Pakistan? Speculations Rife After India Cancels SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani Nationals in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Seema Haider married Ghulam Haider in 2014. In 2019, he reportedly moved to Dubai for work, leaving Seema and their children in Karachi. During that period, Seema met Sachin Meena online while playing the game PUBG, and the two developed a relationship.

The couple claims they met in Nepal on March 10, 2023, where they said they got married at a temple. On May 13, 2023, Seema travelled from Pakistan to Dubai and then to Nepal, eventually entering India by bus and reaching Rabupura.

On July 3, 2023, police detained Seema and Sachin from Ballabhgarh in Haryana. They were later granted bail by a court. Seema has also filed a petition seeking Indian citizenship.

With the birth of her sixth child, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena are once again drawing public and social media attention.

