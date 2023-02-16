Mumbai, February 16: Was it a bird? a plane? or Superman? No, it was a UFO, according to a man who claims to work at Stonehenge. A TikTok user, in a video, has claimed that there is a video of a balloon-shaped unidentified flying object hovering over a heritage site in England. User Neolithic Wan further explained that the UFO changed shape multiple times before disappearing in the distance, but the UFO sighting was captured on camera by two security guards.

The balloon-shaped UFO was spotted over Stonehenge two years ago in June during a COVID-19-imposed lockdown at around 5 am, the man claims. He further told that he is one of the few to have seen the footage and felt the need to share the story now after the news of balloon-shaped UFO spotted over the skies of the US, Canada, and China. UFO Sightings: No Indication of Aliens or Extraterrestrial Activity, Says Pentagon After US Military Shot Down Three Unidentified Flying Objects.

Explaining the video, the user said that the UFO was coming toward Stonehenge and it changed shape as the security guard filmed it. At first, the balloon-shaped object turned into a jetpack, then again changed and became more cylindrical with lots of shining triangles coming off of it. Project Blue Beam Activated? Know All About the Conspiracy Theory Going Viral Again After Sightings of 'UFOs' in US, Canada and China.

The prehistoric monument has been the source of a great deal of speculation over its meaning, purpose, and construction. Some conspiracy theorists claim that Stonehenge was built by extraterrestrials. The claim gained further traction after a 1968 book Chariots of the Gods? authored by Erich von Däniken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).