US Woman Following GPS Drives SUV Onto Seattle Rail Tracks, Viral Video Surfaces

A bizarre GPS navigation mishap in Seattle has gone viral after a woman accidentally drove her SUV onto an elevated light rail track, leaving stunned commuters and social media users in disbelief.

The incident occurred around 6:20 pm local time on June 2 near Mount Baker Station in Seattle. According to reports, the driver, a 70-year-old woman, mistakenly followed GPS directions and ended up steering her Mazda CX-5 onto the city's light rail tracks. She reportedly drove nearly a quarter-mile along the tracks before finally coming to a stop at the station platform. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

Woman Following GPS Drives SUV Onto Seattle Rail Tracks

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Videos circulating widely on social media show the SUV awkwardly positioned on the rail line as passengers watched in confusion. The unusual scene quickly attracted millions of views online, with many users comparing it to a mission from the popular Grand Theft Auto video game series.

The incident forced local transit authorities to suspend Seattle's 1 Line light rail service for nearly two hours while emergency crews worked to safely remove the vehicle. Before towing the SUV away, officials shut down power to the tracks as a precaution. ‘Get the F*ck out of My Country’: Indian Couple Faces Racist Abuse in US, Video Goes Viral.

Sound Transit later shared footage of the recovery operation, jokingly noting that a car on elevated train tracks is not something crews encounter every day. Authorities are still investigating how the driver accessed the rail corridor, though reports suggest she may have entered at a crossing where the tracks run at street level.

Seattle Police said the woman did not appear impaired, but officers noted that she seemed confused and took unusually long to answer questions. It remains unclear whether she will face any citations.

Meanwhile, social media users had a field day. "Damn, GTA 6 is already out?" one person joked. Another quipped, "The fact that she waited till she got to the station to stop like she was actually a train is taking me out."

The viral incident has once again sparked debate over blindly trusting GPS navigation without paying attention to the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).