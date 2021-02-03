Amul came up with a cute topical to congratulate Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the couple revealed they had named their newborn Vamika. Anushka had on, February 1, shared the first glimpse of their daughter and also revealed her name was Vamika. Amul, who shares catchy doodles on the latest trending events, congratulated the couple and shared a brilliant topical. Kohli and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl on January 11. Kohli had announced the arrival of the little one through social media. First Pic of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika OUT! Check Out Post of New Parents Holding Their Little Angel.

“#Amul Topical: Virushka name their daughter!” Amul captioned the post. The doodle shows Anushka holding the little baby as she poses with Kohli. The picture was identical to the one Anushka had shared a couple of days ago on her social media pages. “VAMIKA…BADDI HOKAR YUMMY KHA!” A message on the doodle read. A line at the bottom of the post read “NATION’S HEART THROB!” referring to Virat and Anushka, who have become the power couple and one of the most loved and followed couple in town. Take a look at the post from Amul. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Girl Vamika! Know The Meaning Behind The Name Of The Couple’s Little Angel.

Amul Shares Doodle on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Daughter

Anushka and Kohli had revealed the name of the little girl on Monday (February 1). The Bollywood actress and producer took to social media to share the first picture of Vamika with her parents. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !

Anushka Sharma Shares First Pic of Newborn Daughter, Reveal Name

We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! pic.twitter.com/pOe2GQ6Vxi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

“Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,” she wrote describing the family’s experience after they became parents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).