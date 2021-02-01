On January 11, 2021, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, and the Indian cricketer announced about the birth of their baby girl on social media platforms. Since the fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple’s little angel and also waiting to know her name. Today, Anushka took to Instagram and not just gave a glimpse of their daughter and but also revealed her name to the world. Anushka and Virat have named their baby girl Vamika. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl! Virushka Fans Share Congratulatory Posts On The Arrival Of Couple’s First Child.

Vamika is a beautiful and a powerful name, it means ‘Goddess Durga’. We all know that Durga is a Hindu goddess of war, strength and protection. And it is indeed a perfect choice made by Vamika’s parents. In the post shared, we can see Anushka Sharma holding her baby girl in her hands and is all smiles at the little munchkin, and so is daddy dearest Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Get Clicked for the First Time Together After Welcoming A Baby Girl (View Pics).

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli And Vamika

Anushka Sharma wrote, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.” Virat Kohli commented on the post saying, “My whole world in one frame”. Ishaan Khatter, Hardik Pandya, Vaani Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kajal Aggarwal, Zoya Akhtar Akhtar, Dia Mirza and many others have dropped heart emoji on this adorable post.

