What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions

What is nomophobia? How does the fear of being without a mobile phone affect people? Learn about the causes, symptoms, and prevention methods of this modern day psychological condition.

Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Feb 07, 2025 07:02 PM IST
A+
A-
What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions
Nomophobia, Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone, Phone Addiction Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Mumbai, February 7: Nomophobia, often referred to as 'NO MObile PHone PhoBIA', is a fear of being without a 'working' mobile phone. In this digital age, due to excessive use of social media, gaming and the internet, phone addiction has become the most common issue plaguing the generation. More people now rely on the smartphone for businesses, schooling, news updates and other purposes.   

From younger kids to older people, smartphone usage has drastically increased for more than just calling. When people cannot use their mobile phones due to reasons like battery drain, no network signal, or simply not having them with them, it causes  anxiety and fear among them, causing "Nomophobia." How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

What Is Nomophobia? Why Do People Feel Afraid of Not Having Smartphones With Them?

Nomophobia is a psychological condition, a disconnection syndrome, in which people fear being detached from mobile connectivity. It is primarily caused by the overuse of the internet. In the modern age, smartphones have become an integral part of humans' lives for establishing remote communication, social interactions, entertainment, work, photography, education, and a better lifestyle. Now, with AI (artificial intelligence), users can manage their tasks better and improve their overall productivity.

We check notifications of the latest news around the world, create memories with photos and videos and edit them, make audio and video calls regardless of distances, listen to music, watch movies and shows, read books and complete assignments, stay connected with friends and family and do almost all the things that give modern life a meaning. However, when we cannot use our device for only one day or one hour, we feel detached, lonely and insecure.

Causes of Nomophobia

Addiction to the internet and social is the biggest cause of nomophobia. As humans, we rely more on smartphones for various aspects of our lives because they are an all-in-one tool. Here, FOMO (fear of missing out) plays its part here and makes us feel like we have lost something significant when we don't use our devices.

Personal insecurity is yet another reason for feeling nomophobia. Young people, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha, have become totally dependent on their mobile devices for social connections, education, and personal use. This dependence causes them to feel 'no mobile phone phobia,' and they feel the need to stay connected most of the time with their smartphones.

Symptoms of Nomophobia

People who suffer from 'no mobile phone phobia' experience a range of symptoms when they are unable to access their devices. They may need to constantly check their smartphones many times and feel uneasy when they cannot. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States and other leading institutions have listed some of the key symptoms or signs of NOMOPHOBIA. They are,

  • Anxiety

  • Trembling

  • Perspiration

  • Tachycardia (heart rate increasing over 100 bpm)

  • Agitation

  • Respiratory alterations or changes in the breathing

  • Panic Attack

Prevention from Nomophobia

To prevent yourself from nomophobia, you must control phone usage. Excessive smartphone usage for gaming, entertainment and work will make you dependent on it. Doctors suggest limiting your screen usage to an hour or two before going to sleep. It is said to reduce the anxiety and dependency on the smartphones. You can also engage in physical activities like exercising, talking to others in person, playing sports, or engaging in outdoor hobbies to break away from phone addiction. You can prioritise other things in life, such as setting goals, socialising and attending physical events. What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

Treatments of Nomophobia

You can treat nomophobia by following methods suggested by leading medical institutions,

  • Consult doctors, get diagnosed and take prescribed medications

  • Go for cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT)

  • Join support groups of like-minded people

  • Get Emotion-focused therapy 

  • Talk to others about it, get help 

  • Adopt exposure therapy

All of these treatments and remedies can help you break away from phone addictions. However, you need to take preventive measures yourself N.omophobia can pose a risk of mental health problems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Internet Overuse Mental Health mental health issues Mobile Addiction No Mobile Phobia No Mobile Phone Phobia Nomophobia Nomophobia Effects Nomophobia Meaning Nomophobia Prevention Nomophobia Symptoms Nomophobia Treatment Phone Addiction psychology Smartphone Addiction social media addiction
You might also like
What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions
Nomophobia, Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone, Phone Addiction Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Mumbai, February 7: Nomophobia, often referred to as 'NO MObile PHone PhoBIA', is a fear of being without a 'working' mobile phone. In this digital age, due to excessive use of social media, gaming and the internet, phone addiction has become the most common issue plaguing the generation. More people now rely on the smartphone for businesses, schooling, news updates and other purposes.   

From younger kids to older people, smartphone usage has drastically increased for more than just calling. When people cannot use their mobile phones due to reasons like battery drain, no network signal, or simply not having them with them, it causes  anxiety and fear among them, causing "Nomophobia." How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

What Is Nomophobia? Why Do People Feel Afraid of Not Having Smartphones With Them?

Nomophobia is a psychological condition, a disconnection syndrome, in which people fear being detached from mobile connectivity. It is primarily caused by the overuse of the internet. In the modern age, smartphones have become an integral part of humans' lives for establishing remote communication, social interactions, entertainment, work, photography, education, and a better lifestyle. Now, with AI (artificial intelligence), users can manage their tasks better and improve their overall productivity.

We check notifications of the latest news around the world, create memories with photos and videos and edit them, make audio and video calls regardless of distances, listen to music, watch movies and shows, read books and complete assignments, stay connected with friends and family and do almost all the things that give modern life a meaning. However, when we cannot use our device for only one day or one hour, we feel detached, lonely and insecure.

Causes of Nomophobia

Addiction to the internet and social is the biggest cause of nomophobia. As humans, we rely more on smartphones for various aspects of our lives because they are an all-in-one tool. Here, FOMO (fear of missing out) plays its part here and makes us feel like we have lost something significant when we don't use our devices.

Personal insecurity is yet another reason for feeling nomophobia. Young people, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha, have become totally dependent on their mobile devices for social connections, education, and personal use. This dependence causes them to feel 'no mobile phone phobia,' and they feel the need to stay connected most of the time with their smartphones.

Symptoms of Nomophobia

People who suffer from 'no mobile phone phobia' experience a range of symptoms when they are unable to access their devices. They may need to constantly check their smartphones many times and feel uneasy when they cannot. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States and other leading institutions have listed some of the key symptoms or signs of NOMOPHOBIA. They are,

  • Anxiety

  • Trembling

  • Perspiration

  • Tachycardia (heart rate increasing over 100 bpm)

  • Agitation

  • Respiratory alterations or changes in the breathing

  • Panic Attack

Prevention from Nomophobia

To prevent yourself from nomophobia, you must control phone usage. Excessive smartphone usage for gaming, entertainment and work will make you dependent on it. Doctors suggest limiting your screen usage to an hour or two before going to sleep. It is said to reduce the anxiety and dependency on the smartphones. You can also engage in physical activities like exercising, talking to others in person, playing sports, or engaging in outdoor hobbies to break away from phone addiction. You can prioritise other things in life, such as setting goals, socialising and attending physical events. What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

Treatments of Nomophobia

You can treat nomophobia by following methods suggested by leading medical institutions,

  • Consult doctors, get diagnosed and take prescribed medications

  • Go for cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT)

  • Join support groups of like-minded people

  • Get Emotion-focused therapy 

  • Talk to others about it, get help 

  • Adopt exposure therapy

All of these treatments and remedies can help you break away from phone addictions. However, you need to take preventive measures yourself N.omophobia can pose a risk of mental health problems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Internet Overuse Mental Health mental health issues Mobile Addiction No Mobile Phobia No Mobile Phone Phobia Nomophobia Nomophobia Effects Nomophobia Meaning Nomophobia Prevention Nomophobia Symptoms Nomophobia Treatment Phone Addiction psychology Smartphone Addiction social media addiction
You might also like
Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav
Health & Wellness

Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav
Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction
News

Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction
Meenakshi Chaudhary Battles Depression, Opens Up About the Impact of Trolling on Her Mental Health After ‘The GOAT’ Release
South

Meenakshi Chaudhary Battles Depression, Opens Up About the Impact of Trolling on Her Mental Health After ‘The GOAT’ Release
Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav
Health & Wellness

Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav
Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction
News

Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction
Meenakshi Chaudhary Battles Depression, Opens Up About the Impact of Trolling on Her Mental Health After ‘The GOAT’ Release
South

Meenakshi Chaudhary Battles Depression, Opens Up About the Impact of Trolling on Her Mental Health After ‘The GOAT’ Release
Gen Beta Era Starts From 2025: What Does It Mean for the New Generation ‘Beta Babies?’
LeisureLY

Gen Beta Era Starts From 2025: What Does It Mean for the New Generation ‘Beta Babies?’

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
RBI Monetary Policy
100K+ searches
Thandel
100K+ searches
Badass Ravikumar
50K+ searches
Valentine's Day
50K+ searches
Badass Ravi Kumar
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
RBI Monetary Policy
100K+ searches
Thandel
100K+ searches
Badass Ravikumar
50K+ searches
Valentine's Day
50K+ searches
Badass Ravi Kumar
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel