What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions

Mumbai, February 7: Nomophobia, often referred to as 'NO MObile PHone PhoBIA', is a fear of being without a 'working' mobile phone. In this digital age, due to excessive use of social media, gaming and the internet, phone addiction has become the most common issue plaguing the generation. More people now rely on the smartphone for businesses, schooling, news updates and other purposes.

From younger kids to older people, smartphone usage has drastically increased for more than just calling. When people cannot use their mobile phones due to reasons like battery drain, no network signal, or simply not having them with them, it causes anxiety and fear among them, causing "Nomophobia." How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

What Is Nomophobia? Why Do People Feel Afraid of Not Having Smartphones With Them?

Nomophobia is a psychological condition, a disconnection syndrome, in which people fear being detached from mobile connectivity. It is primarily caused by the overuse of the internet. In the modern age, smartphones have become an integral part of humans' lives for establishing remote communication, social interactions, entertainment, work, photography, education, and a better lifestyle. Now, with AI (artificial intelligence), users can manage their tasks better and improve their overall productivity.

We check notifications of the latest news around the world, create memories with photos and videos and edit them, make audio and video calls regardless of distances, listen to music, watch movies and shows, read books and complete assignments, stay connected with friends and family and do almost all the things that give modern life a meaning. However, when we cannot use our device for only one day or one hour, we feel detached, lonely and insecure.

Causes of Nomophobia

Addiction to the internet and social is the biggest cause of nomophobia. As humans, we rely more on smartphones for various aspects of our lives because they are an all-in-one tool. Here, FOMO (fear of missing out) plays its part here and makes us feel like we have lost something significant when we don't use our devices.

Personal insecurity is yet another reason for feeling nomophobia. Young people, including Gen Z and Gen Alpha, have become totally dependent on their mobile devices for social connections, education, and personal use. This dependence causes them to feel 'no mobile phone phobia,' and they feel the need to stay connected most of the time with their smartphones.

Symptoms of Nomophobia

People who suffer from 'no mobile phone phobia' experience a range of symptoms when they are unable to access their devices. They may need to constantly check their smartphones many times and feel uneasy when they cannot. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States and other leading institutions have listed some of the key symptoms or signs of NOMOPHOBIA. They are,

Anxiety

Trembling

Perspiration

Tachycardia (heart rate increasing over 100 bpm)

Agitation

Respiratory alterations or changes in the breathing

Panic Attack

Prevention from Nomophobia

To prevent yourself from nomophobia, you must control phone usage. Excessive smartphone usage for gaming, entertainment and work will make you dependent on it. Doctors suggest limiting your screen usage to an hour or two before going to sleep. It is said to reduce the anxiety and dependency on the smartphones. You can also engage in physical activities like exercising, talking to others in person, playing sports, or engaging in outdoor hobbies to break away from phone addiction. You can prioritise other things in life, such as setting goals, socialising and attending physical events. What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

Treatments of Nomophobia

You can treat nomophobia by following methods suggested by leading medical institutions,

Consult doctors, get diagnosed and take prescribed medications

Go for cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT)

Join support groups of like-minded people

Get Emotion-focused therapy

Talk to others about it, get help

Adopt exposure therapy

All of these treatments and remedies can help you break away from phone addictions. However, you need to take preventive measures yourself N.omophobia can pose a risk of mental health problems.

