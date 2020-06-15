Coronavirus in India: Live Map

‘Virus Sleeps, When We Sleep,’ Pakistan Politician Fazal Ur Rahman’s Bizarre Claim in Viral Video Tickles Funny Bones of Twitterati! Check Hilarious Reactions

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 12:48 PM IST
‘Virus Sleeps, When We Sleep,’ Pakistan Politician Fazal Ur Rahman’s Bizarre Claim in Viral Video Tickles Funny Bones of Twitterati! Check Hilarious Reactions
Pakistan Politician Fazal Ur Rahman (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @nailainayat/ Twitter)

We are at a pandemic, and there is way too much we are yet to know about the virus that has gripped nations across the world. While top medical professionals and health experts continue to study how they can stop the possible spread of the coronavirus, bizarre claims going viral online topples the situation. As if we are already not dealing enough! The latest weird claim came in from a Pakistani politician. Fazal ur Rahman, who is reportedly a member of the Pakistan National Assembly, was captured saying in a video, “virus sleeps, when you sleep, the virus dies, when you die, simple.” The bizarre statement from the politician soon became the butt of all jokes as the video has gone viral on social media. Tickling the funny bones of Twitterati, Rahman’s claim on coronavirus have got hilarious reactions and responses. 'Virus Can Enter Neeche Se, Taange Protect Karo': Pakistan Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan's Bizarre COVID-19 Advice Goes Viral. 

In the undated video, Rahman can be heard saying that doctors recommend people to sleep as much as possible. “The more you sleep, your virus will also sleep, and it won’t be able to harm you. Hence, it sleeps when you sleep, then it dies when we die,” the Pak politician says, as translated in reports. Journalist and Twitter user Naila Inayat shared the clip on Twitter, and it soon went viral.

Here's the Video:

The video, as expected, garnered many reactions on the social media platform. After hearing the bizarre claim, netizens felt like facepalming themselves amid the ongoing situation that has gripped nations all over.  What Do Coronavirus Look Like? Definitely Not How Indian TikTokers Are Portraying in Bizarre Viral Trend. 

Check Out Hilarious Reactions!

LOL

Totally!

Facepalm!

Hahahahaha

Surely!

Deep, Very Deep!

As we said, it is not known, when the video was taken. But it has undoubtedly received many reactions. Ever since the coronavirus began to spread across the world, a plethora of bizarre preventive measures and precautions surfaced on social media and as WhatsApp forwards. Rahman’s statement is just one among many of them out there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

