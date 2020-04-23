What Do Coronavirus Look Like? Definitely Not How Indian TikTokers Are Portraying in Bizarre Viral Trend (Watch Videos)

TikTokers Using Alien Emoji to Represent Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

People in India are under lockdown since March 24, 2020. The number of cases is unfortunately on the rise, and hence citizens are encouraged to stay at home in a bid to contain the spread. Amid the lockdown, it is natural for people to get bored. Social media has come to a nice rescue as netizens began to involve themselves in bizarre challenges and trends to keep themselves entertained. But for Indians, making everything related to coronavirus has become a thing! If you thought, singing ‘Ja Corona Ja’ was not strange enough, prepare yourselves for a new viral trend on TikTok. ‘Naam? Corona!’ and that is how it begins. Tiktokers are indulging in this bizarre trend by making themselves, looking like a virus, which is actually an alien emoji, during this Q&A round. Those who ever wondered, how coronavirus might look like, must know that it definitely do not look like the way TikTokers are portraying themselves in these viral videos. Covidiot Funny Memes and TikTok Videos: These Jokes on Violators of Social Distancing Guidelines Show Why It's Better to Stay Safe At Home.

If you lack the inspiration to come up with weird ideas, visit TikTok at times. They could be strange, yet the content is funny, reasonably relatable. In the latest trend, creators, personify themselves into COVID-19 and participate in the interview.

This is How it Goes!

Name: Corona

Surname: Virus

Nickname: Covid

Age: 19

Mother's Name: China

Current boyfriend: USA

Ex: Italy, Iran, Spain

Crush: India

If you haven’t been introduced to the viral trend yet, below we bring you the videos. According to News18, the Q&A round was started by TikTok user @the_helpinghand, Shivam Malik, with answers based on how the virus tally looks globally. TikTok Challenge 'I Am Just a Kid' Sees People in Quarantine Recreating Their Old Family Photos Making Everyone Nostalgic.

This is How it Started!

Soon his Q&A went viral, as creators started to recreate the video, personifying them with the virus, which is actually an alien emoji effect.

Watch Videos:

LOL

Here's Virat Kohli's Lookalike Taking the Q&A!

That Expression!

Crush??

Every element could be funny in this trend, but not how COVID-19 looks like. It is a virus and not an alien. Hence, using an emoji that represents the extraterrestrial life is inaccurate. With more days, passing by, we wonder what more the TikTokers are going to unveil. Stay home, stay safe and maybe participate in the funny trends to keep yourselves entertained and brave the isolation blues.