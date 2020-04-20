'Virus Can Enter Neeche Se, Taange Protect Karo': Pakistan Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan's Bizarre COVID-19 Advice Goes Viral, Watch Video

Pakistan Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan's Bizzare COVID-19 Advice (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

The COVID-19 Pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt. To contain the novel coronavirus spread, health officials are urging to follow safety protocols such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, washing hands thoroughly and avoiding touching the face. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Advisor for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has come up with bizarre advice. Coronavirus Quarantine Funny Memes and Jokes Are Keeping Spirits High as Positive Messages Provide Much-Needed Inspiration in Times of Despair.

In a video shared on social media by Pakistan journalist Naila Inayat, the minister can be heard saying that the virus can enter "from below". She urged people to cover their legs so that virus cannot spread from "neeche se" (from below). ‘Why Am I Having Weird Dreams Lately?’ Twitterati Share Their Bizarre #pandemicdreams; Experts Say You Are Not Alone, Explains Meaning.

Watch Video:

Virus can enter neechay se, explains Firdous Ashiq Awan. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RziF4vW1lG — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 18, 2020

In the video, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says, "Tumhara jism ho, paw ho, taange ho, vo protect ho. Yeh nahi hai ki sirf apne munh ko protect karlu aur virus neeche se aajaye. Yeh sari cheeze aapko sath sath chalani hai. Yeh bhi ek medical science hai aur humne iske liye milke kaam karna hai (Wear full clothes and cover your body, just covering your face is not sufficient. This is a part of medical science and we have to keep this in mind)"

Meanwhile, it is worth to know that there is no logical explanation for the minister's claim. Earlier, a similar video went viral where Mike Sonko, the Governor of Nairobi, Kenya, can be seen handing over small bottles of liquor, as alcohol is known to kill viruses. The World Health Organisation (WHO), however, dismissed the claim.