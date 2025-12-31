As the New Year’s Eve 2025 arrives today, millions of people worldwide will not be toasting with champagne, but rather frantically consuming Grapes! The Spanish tradition of las doce uvas de la suerte, or the "Twelve Grapes of Luck," has transcended its origins to become a global phenomenon “12 grapes under the table”, fueled largely by social media trends. The ritual challenges participants to eat one grape for each chime of the clock at midnight, a feat believed to secure prosperity for the twelve months of 2026.

The Twelve Grapes of Luck on New Year's Eve Ritual Explained

The premise of the tradition is deceptively simple. At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve (NYE), participants eat twelve grapes, one for each toll of the bell. Success requires finishing all twelve before the clock stops chiming.

According to folklore, each grape represents a specific month of the coming year. A sweet grape might predict a particularly good month, while a sour one could suggest challenges ahead. Completing the ritual in time is said to guarantee a year filled with good luck and prosperity. Conversely, failing to finish the grapes before the chimes end is considered an omen of bad luck.

Origins of Twelve Grapes of Luck on NYE: From Surplus to Superstition

While the practice is now deeply embedded in Spanish culture, its origins are a mix of bourgeois custom and agricultural pragmatism. Historical records suggest the tradition began in Madrid in the 1880s, where the upper classes imitated the French custom of drinking champagne and eating grapes on New Year's Eve.

However, the ritual's widespread adoption is often credited to a bumper harvest in 1909. Grape growers in the Alicante region, faced with a massive surplus, aggressively promoted the idea of eating "lucky grapes" to sell their excess stock. The NYE marketing campaign was a resounding success, cementing the practice as a national staple that eventually spread to Latin America and, more recently, the rest of the world. New Year’s Eve 2025 or 2026? What Is the Correct Way to Refer to December 31, 2025.

The Viral Twist: 12 Grapes Under The Table on New Year's Eve

For New Year's Eve 2025, a modern variation of the tradition has taken centre stage on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Influencers and users are popularising the act of eating the twelve grapes while sitting under a table.

This specific twist is purportedly aimed at manifesting romantic love in the New Year. While not part of the original Spanish custom, the "under the table" method has driven a surge of interest among younger generations, with major retailers in the UK and US even selling dedicated "12-grape packs" to cater to the demand. Romantic Happy New Year 2026 Wishes and Greetings: 10+ HNY Message Templates For Your Long Term Partner or Potential Hinge or Bumble Dates.

The Rules for 12 Grapes Under the Table Challenge:

Positioning: Participants must be seated underneath a table before the countdown begins.

Participants must be seated underneath a table before the countdown begins. Timing: You must remain under the table while eating the 12 grapes during the 12 chimes of midnight.

You must remain under the table while eating the 12 grapes during the 12 chimes of midnight. Focus: The modern consensus is that while chewing, one must visualise their current partner to strengthen the bond, or visualise the qualities of a desired partner to invite new love in 2026.

The modern consensus is that while chewing, one must visualise their current partner to strengthen the bond, or visualise the qualities of a desired partner to invite new love in 2026. The Exit: You are supposedly only allowed to crawl out from under the table once you have successfully swallowed all the grapes and the clock has finished chiming.

The Red Underwear Requirement for Twelve Grapes of Luck!

Adding another layer to the evening's wardrobe is the strict "Red Underwear" rule. While the grapes cover general luck and the table covers finding a partner, the red underwear is specifically designed to ensure passion and vitality. The red underwear tradition likely stems from Medieval times, where red was associated with life and vitality (blood) but was often banned from outer garments due to its association with witchcraft, forcing people to wear it hidden underneath their clothes. Tracing its roots to Italy and Spain, this modern custom comes with strict stipulations that many casual observers miss:

Must be New: To be effective, the underwear must be brand new; wearing an old pair is said to carry the "dust" of the previous year.

To be effective, the underwear must be brand new; wearing an old pair is said to carry the "dust" of the previous year. Must be Gifted: In the strictest interpretation of the Spanish tradition, the Red underwear only brings luck if it was given to you by someone else. Buying it for yourself is considered a superstition faux pas.

In the strictest interpretation of the Spanish tradition, the Red underwear only brings luck if it was given to you by someone else. Buying it for yourself is considered a superstition faux pas. The "Inside-Out" Clause: A regional variation, particularly popular in parts of Latin America, suggests wearing the underwear inside out during the New Year countdown and flipping it to the correct side immediately after midnight to symbolise a "turn" in fortune.

Practical Tips for 12 Grapes Under the Table Challenge:

For those attempting the "Under the Table" challenge tonight, experts recommend preparation to avoid choking hazards, a common risk when rushing to eat while hunched over.

Choosing the Right Grapes Variety: Traditionally, the grapes consumed are green, often of the Aledo variety in Spain. However, for those attempting the challenge for the first time, the type of grape can be a strategic choice.

Traditionally, the grapes consumed are green, often of the Aledo variety in Spain. However, for those attempting the challenge for the first time, the type of grape can be a strategic choice. Seedless is safer: To avoid the risk of choking while eating quickly, seedless green grapes are highly recommended.

To avoid the risk of choking while eating quickly, seedless green grapes are highly recommended. Size matters: Smaller grapes are easier to consume in rapid succession than larger varieties.

Smaller grapes are easier to consume in rapid succession than larger varieties. Preparation: Many Spaniards peel the grapes and remove the seeds beforehand to facilitate speed. In fact, supermarkets in Spain often sell tins of pre-peeled, deseeded grapes specifically for this night.

Many Spaniards peel the grapes and remove the seeds beforehand to facilitate speed. In fact, supermarkets in Spain often sell tins of pre-peeled, deseeded grapes specifically for this night. Be Safe: Avoid choking on grapes and don’t encourage kids to eat the grapes without chewing.

New Year's Eve 2025 and Grapes Market Context

As the tradition grows globally, the demand for grapes has spiked. Reports from the fresh produce industry indicate that grape imports into Spain have faced logistical hurdles this season, leading to tighter supplies in some areas. Despite these challenges, distributors have worked to ensure that the "lucky grapes" remain available on New Year’s Eve 2025 for the millions hoping to start 2026 on a sweet note.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).