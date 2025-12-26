Mumbai, December 26: Ebo Noah, a self-proclaimed prophet from Ghana, had predicted that December 25 would mark the definitive end of the world. His pronouncements, reportedly based on divine revelations, circulated widely through local media and word-of-mouth in the weeks leading up to Christmas Day. However, when his prophecy bore no fruit, Ebo said the apocalypse was “postponed" after he received a new “vision" from God.

The prophecy elicited a mixed response across Ghana. While a segment of Noah's followers reportedly took the prediction seriously, preparing for the supposed end, the general public largely approached the claims with skepticism, and in some cases, humor. Social media platforms in Ghana saw a surge of discussions, memes, and commentary regarding the impending date, reflecting the national discourse around the unusual prediction. Why Are Tech Billionaires Like Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman Building Doomsday Bunkers? Fears Over AI, Climate, and Collapse Fuel Speculation.

Who Is Ebo Noah?

Ebo Noah is a 30-year-old self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet, Ebo Noah, has gone viral on social media after he posted a video on his Instagram account declaring that the world is on the brink of a catastrophic flood that would start from December 25 and continue for the next three years, ending the world. The man has built around 10 arks for the "world-ending" deluge and believes his prayers have been answered.

What Ebo Noah Said After His 'Prophecy' Failed?

Meanwhile, after his predictions failed, he released a new video on December 25, in which he said the apocalypse was “postponed" after he received a new “vision" from God. Claiming 'divine' vision, Ebo claimed that he had pleaded with God and was granted more time. He said this additional time would be used to construct more arks to accommodate everyone seeking salvation. “God reveals to redeem. I have prayed, I have fasted, I have donated, and I have built," he said. ‘Doomsday Fish’ Found in Mexico: Rare Oarfish Swims on Mexican Beach, Sparks Fears of Disaster (Watch Video).

Christmas Apocalypse Has Been Postponed, Says Ebo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBO NOAH (@ebo_noah)

Ebo Noah 'Buys' Mercedes With Donations

The controversy deepened after reports revealed that the preacher allegedly used donations from followers to purchase a luxury Mercedes car worth around USD 89,000 (nearly INR 79 lakh), with images of the vehicle widely shared on social media. The revelations have shocked many, raising questions about how numerous followers placed their trust in him and contributed large sums of money. Meanwhile, several believers who acted on his claims and traveled to the location are now reportedly stranded, uncertain about their next steps.

As December 25 dawned and progressed, life in Ghana continued as normal. Families gathered for Christmas celebrations, churches held their festive services, and daily activities proceeded without any reported anomalies or significant events linked to Noah's prophecy. The day passed peacefully, concluding without the predicted global catastrophe.

