A rare oarfish, often considered a harbinger of disaster, washed up on Playa Quemada beach in mexico on February 10, sparking fears online. The deep-sea creature, linked in Japanese mythology to predicting natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis, was discovered by beachgoers. A viral video showing a man attempting to rescue the fish has garnered over nine million views on Instagram, as reported by NeedToKnow. The silver fish with translucent orange fins is rarely seen near the surface, making its appearance unusual. Scientists find oarfish difficult to study due to their deep-sea habitat. While no direct scientific link exists between oarfish sightings and disasters, their rare presence in shallow waters continues to fuel speculation. 'Doomsday Fish' Found in US: Rare 12-Foot-Long Oarfish aka Sea Serpent Washes Up on La Jolla Cove Beach in San Diego (See Pics and Video).

'Doomsday Fish' Found in Mexico

JUST IN - Terrifying 'doomsday' fish found on beach in Mexico sparking fears of disaster - Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/D9EK7vdbhQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 18, 2025

A rare Oarfish comes ashore at Playa de Quemada, Baja. The translucent orange fins are brilliant.😲😳 Usually They appear before the disaster know.The oarfish has been nicknamed the "DOOMSDAY FISH..." because, historically, appearances of the fish were linked with subsequent… pic.twitter.com/sUyZg6rhX9 — Dayu Dolma (@gektimbul) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)