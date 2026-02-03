Mumbai, February 3: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the launch of the highly anticipated CLA EV in India, scheduled for April 2026. This new electric sedan is set to play a pivotal role in the company’s electrification strategy, serving as a consolidated replacement for the A-Class, EQA, and EQB models in the Indian market. By streamlining its entry-level luxury portfolio, Mercedes-Benz aims to offer a more focused and technologically advanced electric alternative to its customers.

The CLA EV retains the signature four-door coupe silhouette that has defined the CLA nameplate globally. The exterior design features a low-set, gloss black blanked-off grille and a sophisticated lighting setup. This includes twin-pod LED headlights with star-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) connected by a full-width LED light bar. The rear follows a similar design language with connected LED taillights, while the side profile is enhanced by 19-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles for improved aerodynamics. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Soon: 5-Star Rated Electric SUV To Make Market Debut This Month.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Range and Performance

Internationally, the CLA EV is offered in two primary variants: the CLA 250+ and the CLA 350. Both models are powered by an 85 kWh battery pack, which delivers an impressive range of up to 792 km under the WLTP cycle. For the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce the rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ variant. This configuration produces 264 BHP and 335 Nm of peak torque, balancing high efficiency with the performance expected from the luxury segment.

The vehicle is built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), which supports high-speed charging capabilities. This allows the sedan to regain significant range in a short period, addressing one of the primary concerns for electric vehicle buyers in India. The shift to this dedicated electric platform also ensures better cabin space management compared to the outgoing internal combustion engine-derived models.

Interior and Safety Technology

Inside, the CLA EV adopts a minimalistic design philosophy, significantly reducing the number of physical buttons. The focal point of the cabin is a massive glass panel housing three distinct screens: a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated 14-inch display for the front passenger. This setup runs on the latest version of the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MBOS), offering enhanced connectivity and AI-driven features. Hyundai Creta New Generation Model Spied Testing, Launching in 2027; Check Details.

The feature list is extensive, including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium 16-speaker Burmester sound system. For driver assistance and safety, the CLA EV comes equipped with a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). While official pricing has not been announced, the model is expected to be priced competitively within the INR 65,00,000 to INR 75,00,000 range to take on rivals in the premium EV space.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

