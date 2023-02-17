Mumbai, February 17: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, cricketer Prithvi Shaw was allegedly attacked by a woman and her friend in Mumbai's Santacruz area. A video of Shaw being attacked and manhandled had also gone viral on social media. Reportedly, one of the woman who attacked Shaw was identified as Sapna Gill, a social media influencer.

After the incident came to light, Gill and her friend were arrested for attacking Shaw. As per reports, Gill and her friend asked for a selfie with Shaw. The cricketer obliged but when they requested again, he refused. Viral videos of the incident show a security guard asking Gill and her friend to leave the premises. Prithvi Shaw Accused of Assaulting Influencer Sapna Gill Following Selfie Controversy As Fight Video Goes Viral: Report.

Sapna Gill Attacked Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw?

Who Is Sapna Gill?

Post the incident being reported, people were curious to know who Sapna Gill was. According to a report in IANS, Sapna Gill is an actor who has worked in Bhojpuri cinema with superstars such as Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav. Besides being an actor, Gill is also an influencer and social media star.

Gill, who hails from Chandigarh enjoys a massive following of 2,19,000 on Instagram. Her filmography includes 'Kashi Amarnath', 'Nirhua Chalal London' and 'Mera Watan', which released in 2021. The 31-year-old social media star is also well known on platforms such as Josh, Snapchat and YouTube among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).