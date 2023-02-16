In a recent development regarding the selfie incident of Prithvi Shaw, a woman accused the Indian cricketer and his friend of assaulting her. Prithvi Shaw earlier lodged an FIR as he and his friend Ashish Surendra Yadav were allegedly attacked after the Indian cricketer refused to take a selfie. Asish's car's windshield was also reportedly vandalised by the aggressors. Eight people were arrested on the basis of this FIR. Prithvi Shaw Allegedly Attacked in Friend’s Car After Indian Cricketer Refused to Take A Selfie Second Time, Eight Booked.

Mumbai Police then issued a statement regarding this. "Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selfie for the second time with two people," stated Mumbai Police.

Among these eight accused people, two are Shobhit Thakur and Sapna Gill. Both of them refuted the charges. Sapna's lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan has now accused Prithvi of assaulting Sapna. According to him, Prithvi had a stick in his hand and it was he and his friend who attacked Sapna's group first. He has also claimed that the Police were not allowing Sapna to go to medical tests.

While speaking to India Today, Ali Kashif Khan said, "Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi's hand. Prithvi's friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical."

Meanwhile, a video has also emerged on the internet, where Prithvi Shaw can be seen getting into a physical fight with a woman. Prithvi Shaw In Physical Fight With Woman Viral Video! Clip Shows Indian Cricketer Get in Brawl After Refusing to Oblige for Selfie.

Prithvi is currently on a break from international cricket. He was recently called into the Indian team for the New Zealand T20I series but failed to make any appearances.

