Who Was Tahir Mukhtar? Know All About Kashmiri Esports Player ‘TahirFuego’ Who Passed Away at 24

Srinagar, February 2: The Indian esports landscape is in mourning following the tragic demise of Tahir Mukhtar, a prominent professional player and content creator from Kashmir. Mukhtar, widely recognised by his in-game alias ‘TahirFuego’, passed away on January 31 at the age of 24, after being found in a critical condition at the GodLike Esports bootcamp.

According to reports, Mukhtar was discovered late at night following an apparent attempt at self-harm. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital and placed on a ventilator, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The news has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, where he was regarded as one of the most talented Free Fire players in the country. Tahir Mukhtar, Free Fire Icon ‘TahirFuego’, Dies in Navi Mumbai; Indian Gaming Community Mourns His Death.

TahirFuego Professional Career and Achievements

Tahir Mukhtar was a seasoned veteran in the Indian Free Fire scene, having dedicated over six years to the competitive circuit. His journey included stints with top-tier organisations such as Nigma Galaxy before he became a vital member of GodLike Esports. His technical skills and aggressive playstyle earned him a massive following and several accolades.

During his career, he secured significant milestones, including third-place finishes at the Villager Esports Winter Masters and the Booyah Open 2021. He also delivered a strong performance during the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. Beyond his competitive success, he was valued for his engaging personality and his ability to connect with fans through his digital content.

Tahir Mukhtar Struggles with Esports Future and Mental Health

Just two months prior to his passing, Mukhtar had uploaded a video expressing deep concerns regarding the sustainability of a career in Indian esports. In the video shared in November, he stated that he was shifting his focus toward content creation because he could no longer see a viable future in the competitive side of the industry, citing the long "grind" of the previous five years.

While he expressed a desire to return if the game’s infrastructure improved, his remarks highlighted the immense pressure and uncertainty faced by professional gamers. His death has reignited discussions within the industry regarding the mental health support systems available for young athletes living in high-pressure bootcamp environments. Lalitha Viral Video Link is Scam: Don't Fall for the 'Leaked MMS' Hoax.

The loss of TahirFuego is felt deeply by his peers and the millions of followers who tracked his rise from Kashmir to the national stage. No official statement from local authorities regarding the final investigation has been released yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).