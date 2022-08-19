Mumbai, August 19: In a shocking incident, a woman from Chennai filed a complaint against a restaurant after she found a worm in the food she ordered. The alleged incident took place at one of the most famous restaurants in Tamil Nadu's capital city.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the complainant has been identified as Ms Rani, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai. Media reports suggest that Rani visited 'Namma Vidya Vasantha Bhavan' restaurant at a mall where she placed an order for 'chhola puri'. Lizard Found in Chole Bhature! Half-Conscious Reptile Seen in Dish at Sagar Ratna Outlet in Chandigarh; Health Dept Collects Food Samples.

The woman alleged that when she received the order, she observed a worm crawling in her food. Later, the woman filed a complaint with the food safety department against the restaurant. Following this, an inspection was carried out and a temporary ban was imposed on the restaurant.

Officials from the food safety department also issued a warning to the restaurant owner regarding food safety measures. The Vasantha Bhavan is a well-known vegetarian restaurant near Koyambedu in Chennai. Yuck! Man Finds Dead Lizard in Sambar At Saravana Bhavan Restaurant in Delhi, Says 'Half of It is Missing' (Watch Viral Video).

In a similar incident that took place last month, a man from Delhi found a lizard in his food at one of the popular city restaurants. Later, the man claimed that the restaurant issued an apology and no further action was taken.

