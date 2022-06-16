On Tuesday night, a lizard was reportedly found in a plate of Chole Bhature at the well-known Sagar Ratna outlet in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall. The customer immediately informed the state health department team and police. The reptile was seen in a semi-conscious state, and a picture and video of the incident were shared on Twitter. Following the incident, the health dept collected food samples the same night, and it was sent for testing in the lab. Lizard in IRCTC Food? Senior Citizen Tricks Indian Railways Staff To Get Free Meal.

Lizard Found In A Plate Of Chole Bhature!

Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made samples seized by food health Dept. Chd.@nagarkoti @Nainamishr94 pic.twitter.com/CTkvsnzTDP — Cheema_22 (@GurinderCheema1) June 15, 2022

Watch Video:

Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made sample seized by food health Dept. Chd. @KirronKherBJP@DoctorAjayita pic.twitter.com/ej4sLHrnH5 — Ravi Rai Rana #RWorld (@raviranabjp) June 15, 2022

