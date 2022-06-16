On Tuesday night, a lizard was reportedly found in a plate of Chole Bhature at the well-known Sagar Ratna outlet in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall. The customer immediately informed the state health department team and police. The reptile was seen in a semi-conscious state, and a picture and video of the incident were shared on Twitter. Following the incident, the health dept collected food samples the same night, and it was sent for testing in the lab. Lizard in IRCTC Food? Senior Citizen Tricks Indian Railways Staff To Get Free Meal.

Lizard Found In A Plate Of Chole Bhature! 

Watch Video: 

