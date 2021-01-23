Yael Shelbia is named as the "most beautiful woman in the world" and her HOT pics and videos are now going viral. However, teh Israeli model also revealed that it isn't as easy as it looks like and that she also had to deal with her share of flak online. The Israeli actor topped TC Candler's annual "100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year" list for the year 2020. Ms Shelbia shared how not all the messages she received were nice. Bella Hadid Has The Perfect Face According to Scientific Beauty Standards, Making Supermodel Most Beautiful Woman in The World.

TC Candler's annual "100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year" competition once had a six-year-old Thylane Blondeau as the winner a few years ago and she went viral in no time. Contradictory to popular opinion, the 19-year-old wasn't only showered with compliments. "I've received a large amount of support and love, also suitor messages I must admit, and messages that weren't the nicest. They said the normal things that haters say, nothing worth any attention", she was quoted as saying by The Sun. For this competition, "Aesthetic perfection" is claimed to be the only criteria. The winner was decided by a diverse group of around 20 people from across the world.

Yael Shelbia also shared insight on how other qualities make a person beautiful. In an Instagram post, Yael Shelbia thanked the people who voted for her and helped her top the list of the 100 most beautiful faces. While most comments included warm compliments, some even trolled her under the hashtag #UglyQueen. "I think what makes a person beautiful is to be kind, humble and most of all - positive. When you are good, it is really shown in your eyes and eyes never lie," she said.

Yael Shelbia Named 'World's Most Beautiful Face' in the World View Hot Pics

Beautiful Yael Shelbia In Workout Clothes

World's Most Beautiful Face

Gorgeous

Yael Shelbia reveals that the best way to avoid toxicity on social media is to not pay attention to it. She further said "I was very surprised, I didn't even know I was participating in this contest. It's very exciting and flattering. I don't know why they chose me, I think beauty is so individual and all women are beautiful". Ms Shelbia has modelled for the skincare line of Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenner.

