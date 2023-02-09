With just ONE picture, Leonardo DiCaprio stirred fresh suspicions about his love life once again and it almost seems like an everyday affair. Although the picture of the actor seen seated next to model Eden Polani at an album release party last week made the internet go crazy, media reports has it that DiCaprio and the 19-year-old model are actually NOT romantically together. Nevertheless, you cannot stop the internet now can you?

Despite the fact that they are not romantically involved, the picture caused a twitter frenzy as fans criticised DiCaprio for his penchant for dating younger women. In fact, Dr. Charlotte Proudman wrote on Twitter: "Leonardo DiCaprio (almost 50 years old) is hanging out with a 19 year old girl who was a child just a few years who, and wasn’t even born when the film Titanic came out, smh".

Leonardo and model Gigi Hadid were mentioned as a couple four months ago. First romantic rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Hadid surfaced in September during Fashion Week. According to Page Six, they were mingling at a loft party in Soho. They were seen visiting Casa Cipriani as well.

Even as he has gotten considerably older, DiCaprio is infamous for his string of dating much younger women, yes, barely anyone has been older than 25. After four years together, he and model Camilla Morrone parted ways. Morrone had just turned 25 months ago. Numerous jokes have been made about DiCaprio's love of young women in recent years, and his friendship with a 19-year-old has only fuelled these further. Online trollers left no stone unturned ever since the picture took to the internet. In fact, some of the reaction... you seriously need to check for yourself to believe us. Check out:

How Leonardo DiCaprio sees you at 24 vs 25 pic.twitter.com/8vsUkkr7Rg — Shemes (@LOLShemes) January 31, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

This is literally all I’ve talked about for SEVEN YEARS. https://t.co/6c5geKNgAS — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 6, 2023

Just for some context, these two are the same ages as Leonardo DiCaprio & his new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/IPf6ABx0Z9 — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) February 7, 2023

So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) February 7, 2023

i've reached the stage in my life where leonardo dicaprio's girlfriend is younger than me https://t.co/jJ25nnR7xg — jo | jeongin day 🩵 (@stvrksparker) February 4, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio with his girlfriend the night before her 25th birthday pic.twitter.com/3Ihyqt1DY0 — Geoff (@geofftscales) February 8, 2023

Also, during the month of love this year aka February, Titanic is re-releasing to commemorate the movie's 25th anniversary. James Cameron is slated to rerelease Titanic and it is definitely the talk of the town. The renowned director recently said that he had to apparently, persuade DiCaprio to agree to star in the well-liked film.

