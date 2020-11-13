YouTube Rewind, the online video platform's annual end-of-year tribute has been cancelled. The company issued a statement acknowledging that “2020 has been different,” and that “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.” Rewind which started in 2010 had been the way the online platform ended the year every year. The video which used to be the year-end tribute to creators would take viewers around viral trends, videos and things that were shared widely on the platform. The statement was quick to garner the attention of Twitterati who appeared divided in their opinion about the platform. YouTube Down Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Netizens LOL at Doubting Their Wi-Fi Initially!

YouTube's statement further reads, “But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better.”

While some were supportive of the platform's decision, others criticised it. Those who were not in support said that YouTube missed their opportunity to do something good with Rewind this year considering how the pandemic had put most of us in tough situations. People also said that YouTube cancelled the plan as the previous year's videos were criticised.

YouTube's Statement on Cancelling Annual Rewind This Year:

Unhappy Internet Users!

this is the worst thing to ever happen — Dream (@Dream) November 12, 2020

Those in Support!

Yeah, this sounds like the right call. — Hank Green - ha.nk.cm (@hankgreen) November 12, 2020

Those Against the Idea!

This is not how this works. 2020 was YouTube's chance to do something very good with Rewind, offer something positive in a year where we all need it. Maybe they're skipping it just because the last few have been almost universally hated https://t.co/g8UaEQ5EBg — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) November 12, 2020

Do You Think So?

sometimes the only thing that's gotten people through this year is watching their favourite YouTubers who put a smile on their face or help ppl forget their problems for awhile. I think they should be celebrated — Lauren 💜 (@twilight_brock) November 13, 2020

While Some Are Glad!

Good, YouTube's already shit from the past 2 rewinds that were an embarrassment to the community! I'm glad that you took a break from rewind @YouTube I highly support that. — Fenyastr Schwartz (@Quantum722) November 13, 2020

Was it YouTube Finding an Excuse?

eh, this is just an excuse for cost savings and to end the trend, since the past few years have gotten bad feedback on rewind. This was an easy way out of the trend. — Robbie Foust (@rfoust) November 13, 2020

That Would Have Been a Good Idea:

The one year which really needed a Rewind for all the positives this year.. They wont do it.. Do it for just the front line fighters fighting against this pandemic world wide.. They need all the motivation in world to keep going.. — Ankit Vartak (@Ankit_v88) November 13, 2020

Another Perspective!

We understand, it would've gotten hate anyways and 2020 hasn't been the best year for anyone we completely understand, It would've been hard to film also for the pandemic take a break and try next year. — Alex the Red blob (@Alex26269235) November 13, 2020

That Seems Like a Long-Term Plan:

I would love a modification on the whole rewind thing... there are so many creators and genres of content. I think a week series could be cool? Maybe separated by content?Having just the one video really limits how many people can be recognized. — Rachel Gascon⁷ 💜 (@RachelGascon) November 13, 2020

YouTube Rewind had been a much-discussed topic in recent years. In 2018, YouTube Rewind became the most disliked video on the site. In YouTube apologised for the video, but people were not appreciative of the year's video either. YouTube Rewind 2019 Annual Year-in-Review Video Is Disliked by the Internet! People Trolls the Clip Calling It ‘Boring’ and ‘Low-Budget’. Meanwhile, YouTube's statement did not mention if they will coming up with Rewind for the years after that.

