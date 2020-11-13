YouTube Rewind, the online video platform's annual end-of-year tribute has been cancelled. The company issued a statement acknowledging that “2020 has been different,” and that “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.” Rewind which started in 2010 had been the way the online platform ended the year every year. The video which used to be the year-end tribute to creators would take viewers around viral trends, videos and things that were shared widely on the platform. The statement was quick to garner the attention of Twitterati who appeared divided in their opinion about the platform.  YouTube Down Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Netizens LOL at Doubting Their Wi-Fi Initially!

YouTube's statement further reads, “But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better.”

While some were supportive of the platform's decision, others criticised it. Those who were not in support said that YouTube missed their opportunity to do something good with Rewind this year considering how the pandemic had put most of us in tough situations. People also said that YouTube cancelled the plan as the previous year's videos were criticised.

That Seems Like a Long-Term Plan:

YouTube Rewind had been a much-discussed topic in recent years. In 2018, YouTube Rewind became the most disliked video on the site. In YouTube apologised for the video, but people were not appreciative of the year's video either. YouTube Rewind 2019 Annual Year-in-Review Video Is Disliked by the Internet! People Trolls the Clip Calling It ‘Boring’ and ‘Low-Budget’Meanwhile, YouTube's statement did not mention if they will coming up with Rewind for the years after that.

