YouTube has become an integral part of our lives. While some cannot start eating their food without finding a good YouTube video to watch alongside, some JUST cannot function without YouTube tutorials. It is the same case with almost all social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. However, today the world woke up with the video-sharing platform, Youtube being down. The YouTube app stopped working all around the world with people resorting to Twitter and Facebook seeking help and asking others if they have been facing the same problem. Not just that people also cannot stop sharing funny memes and jokes because they thought it is their wifi that is giving them issues with YouTube until they found out it was ACTUALLY Youtube all the way that was acting up.

The outage took over social media and even now as it is resolved and YouTube is running smoothly, the funny memes and jokes don't seem to stop. Responding to the outage, Team YouTube had earlier tweeted, "If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're not alone- our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates." Later, it announced, "...And we're back- we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us." While YouTube is back and fans are happy, you might still want yo take a look at the funny memes and jokes that are relevant as ever:

Me trying to get my router to forgive me after yelling at it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1yUEoso9h8 — morgan (@just_morgan24k) November 12, 2020

True?

I just realized how much of no life I have without @YouTube I have no friends, PLEASE FIX THIS SHIT!! #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1PWiucroEj — lord glizzy (@Fine_Nigglet) November 12, 2020

LMAO

YouTube: we will be back shortly, we have encountered a technical issues Mf that’s fixing the problem: #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/RQfrlndWMR — peps pesky pirates (@sheikoftheprem) November 12, 2020

ROFL

LOL

Did I really just search up how to fix youtube in youtube ? #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/S3pH1eH8Vp — Hassan Riaz Aheer (@HRA_07) November 12, 2020

Relatable?

Morning bathroom break felt like an eternity #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/cj0okJoAFg — Boxgrn (@boxgrn) November 12, 2020

Ahem

Who Did This?

Me deleting and reinstalling YouTube 5 times jus to find out it’s down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/o2EOJgdoNW — Aesthetic words🖌️ (@medico_writes) November 12, 2020

Were you also restarting your Wi-Fi because you didn't think for once that it could be YouTube itself? Well, you are not alone! Usually, when Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp or any other such platform goes down, netizens take the hilarious route to temporarily deal with it and we think it is beautiful.

