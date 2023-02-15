A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported. Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that caused widespread flooding and landslides that left four people dead. Earthquake in New Zealand: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 On Richter Scale Hits North of Wellington.

Earthquake in New Zealand:

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale occurs 78km northwest of Lower Hutt in New Zealand: EMSC pic.twitter.com/R9Tk18vEFu — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

