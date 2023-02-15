An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Lower Hutt city in the Wellington Region of New Zealand. Further Details Awaited. Quake occurs 79 km NNW of Lower Hutt and 55 km NW of Paraparaumu in New Zealand according to the EMSC report. Source parameters not yet reviewed by a seismologist. Cyclone Gabrielle: Three Killed As Cyclonic Storm Lashes New Zealand; 2500 People Displaced (Watch Video).

Strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits north of Wellington, New Zealand - GeoNet — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 15, 2023

