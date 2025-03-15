Ola Electric has begun accepting registrations for customers interested in testing the beta version of its upcoming MoveOS 5 operating system. The new update aims to enhance the user experience for Ola's electric scooter riders. MoveOS 5 introduces several features for convenience and safety. The DIY Mode will allow riders to customise throttle sensitivity. Additional features include Find My Scooter, Easy Park, a Smartwatch app, infotainment widgets, Road Trip Mode, live location sharing, app notifications, SOS alerts, and more. To participate in the beta testing, interested customers can register through Ola Electric's official channels.

Ola Electric MoveOS 5 Update

The most powerful MoveOS update is here. Now with 50+ features. Register here: https://t.co/8JHOZUh1pp#MoveOS5 pic.twitter.com/OikeGIN6bZ — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 14, 2025

