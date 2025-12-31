Ola Electric has secured government certification for its Roadster X+ electric motorcycle, powered by a 9.1 kWh battery with in-house 4680 Bharat cells. Offering an industry-leading range of up to 500 km, it supports long-distance and inter-city rides. As the first e-motorcycle to use these advanced cells, it delivers improved energy density, thermal management, and performance. Ola aims to accelerate EV adoption in India’s two-wheeler market, promoting an ICE-free future. The bike features a futuristic design, brake-by-wire technology, adaptive cruise, and multiple ride modes. Shares rose amid rising demand for sustainable mobility. Ola Roadster X Rollout Begins: Bhavish Aggarwal’s EV Company Celebrates As It Rolls Out First Electric Bike From Future Factory in Tamil Nadu, Know India Delivery Date.

Ola Roadster X Plus 9.1 kWh Now Government-Certified, Says Bhavish Aggarwal's Company

The Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) is now government-certified, delivering industry leading range of up to 500 km, with unmatched performance and reliability⚡ Powered entirely by our in-house 4680 Bharat Cell. A defining step in accelerating EV adoption across India’s two-wheeler… pic.twitter.com/NjQKp2Cmal — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) December 30, 2025

