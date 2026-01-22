Comedian Kunal Kamra sarcastically mocked Ola Electric scooters on X, calling them a “World Class Indigenous, Vedic, Indic, Lunar Calendar engineered product to be proud of,” while sharing a viral video showing an Ola electric bike catching fire outside a school in Pune. The footage captured a parent and toddler narrowly escaping as flames erupted from the vehicle. Kamra’s post, tagging Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, drew widespread attention and replies highlighting ongoing complaints about the company’s product reliability and service quality, amid frequent fire incidents reported with their EVs. No injuries were reported, but the video sparked fear among users about electric scooters. Before the scooter could be fully engulfed in flames, bystanders poured water on it, and parents were able to save their three-year-old daughter from injury. Gujarat: Customer Sets Ola Scooter on Fire Outside Palanpur Showroom, Alleges Company Ignored Complaints About Steering Failure (Video).

Comedian Kunal Kamra Mocks Ola Electric Catching on Fire

World Class Indigenous , Vedic, Indic, Lunar Calendar engineered product to be proud of - @bhash https://t.co/0dV6irjykm — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 21, 2026

Ola Electric Catches Fire; Family Safe

"Ola electric bike caught fire in Solapur Tuesday afternoon outside a school. Quick-thinking parent grabbed his 3-year-old daughter & escaped safely as smoke turned to flames. No injuries, but sparks new fears over EV safety near schools. #Solapur #EV #Safety" #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/b6moQi6430 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 21, 2026

