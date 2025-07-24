Tesla recently opened the first-ever diner in Los Angeles (LA), and videos surfaced that Tesla Optimus was serving the food to the customers. Elon Musk announced, "Optimus will bring the food to your car next year", hinting at the future integration of a humanoid robot to the Tesla diner with retro-futuristic appeal. Amid this, Tesla Australia & New Zealand's social media handle announced the opening of a new store on July 26, 2025, in Newcastle. It invited, " join us for test drives & family-friendly activities!" Tesla Diner Opens in LA, Humanoid Robot Optimus Seen Serving Customers at Elon Musk's Retro-Futuristic Restaurant (See Pics and Videos).

Optimus will bring the food to your car next year

Elon Musk's Post on Tesla Optimus Serving Food (Photo Credits: X/@ElonMusk)

Tesla Opening New Store in Newcastle on July 26, 2025: Tesla Australia and NZ

Hello Newcastle, Tesla store opening this Saturday 26th July, join us for test drives & family-friendly activities! pic.twitter.com/VMOOJGuI4J — Tesla Australia & New Zealand (@TeslaAUNZ) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)