Tesla opened its retro-futuristic diner and drive-in in LA. The newly opened Tesla Diner at its Supercharge site has modern features, but the traditional design with various perks to the customers. It allows users to charge their EVs (electric vehicles) and offers entertainment, food and a unique experience. Also, Tesla Optimus humanoid robot was seen serving customers at diner. Tesla said, "80 V4 Supercharger stalls are open to all NACS-compatible EVs, making it the largest urban Supercharger in the world". Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to this and said, "Tesla diner just opened in LA". Elon Musk himself had a food at Tesla diner and shared his experience on X. Tesla Retro-Futuristic Diner Expansion: Elon Musk Announces Plans To Expand Tesla’s Food and Entertainment Hubs to Major Cities at Supercharger Sites.

Tesla Diner Just Opened in LA, Announced Elon Musk

Tesla diner just opened in LA https://t.co/ApqHJ7Qe5f — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2025

Tesla Optimus Robot Serving Customers in LA

Elon Musk Shares His Experience at Tesla Diner

I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger. Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA! https://t.co/wRuyeh9x00 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2025

Tesla Diner in LA Opening Video

We’re open! Come Eat, Charge, and Watch! pic.twitter.com/hcdXjvTO4U — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) July 21, 2025

