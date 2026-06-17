How Tesla FSD and Quick-Thinking Son Saved Father’s Life During Heart Attack in Model Y (Video)

A remarkable incident in the United States has highlighted the life-saving potential of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised technology. A Model Y driver experiencing severe chest pain mid-journey contacted his son for help. Using the Tesla app, the son remotely rerouted the vehicle to the nearest hospital while FSD Supervised handled the driving. Emergency room staff were notified and waiting upon arrival. Doctors later confirmed the swift action likely saved the driver’s life.

This event demonstrates how Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems, combined with remote vehicle control features, can provide critical support during emergencies. The son, added as an authorised driver through the Tesla app, was able to intervene effectively from a distance. Tesla owners can add family members or trusted contacts via the app by navigating to Security & Drivers > Manage Drivers and sending an invitation. Waymo Saves Life: Broadcaster Piers Morgan Shares How Alphabet-Owned Company’s Self-Driving Cab Saved Him From Potential Crash; Here’s What Happened.

Tesla FSD Saves Life of People

A Model Y driver started experiencing a medical emergency with chest pain mid-drive & called his son. His son then remotely rerouted the car – which had FSD Supervised enabled – to the nearest hospital & let them know the vehicle was en route. ER staff were standing by on… pic.twitter.com/yi1tHISK9y — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) June 16, 2026

How Tesla’s Remote Features Work in Emergencies

Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD Supervised allow authorised users to monitor and control certain functions remotely. In this case, the real-time location tracking and navigation override enabled the car to take the fastest route to medical help without requiring the driver to operate the vehicle. The seamless integration of connectivity, artificial intelligence, and safety systems turned a potentially fatal situation into a successful rescue.

Tesla continues to emphasise safety and innovation, positioning its vehicles as more than just cars but as intelligent companions. This story adds to growing accounts of FSD contributing to safer roads and emergency response scenarios. While FSD Supervised still requires driver attention, such incidents showcase its practical value in real-world crises.

The event has sparked widespread praise for Tesla’s technology on social media, with many viewing it as a glimpse into the future of automotive safety and connected mobility. As Tesla expands its autonomous driving capabilities, similar life-saving applications are expected to become more common.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).