Adani Green Share Price Today, May 15: Stocks Drop by 2.36% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE

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Adani Green Energy Limited share price (NSE: ADANIGREEN) dropped on May 15, 2026, trading at INR 1,381.50 on the NSE, losing INR 33,40 or 2.36 % in early trade. Gautam Adani is on the cusp of ending a series of legal threats in the US, paving the way for Asia’s richest man to ramp up investment and capital raising after months battling allegations, including fraud and bribery. Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar agreed to pay a total of USD 18 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allegations they made false and misleading representations about Adani Green Energy Ltd, according to a proposed agreement filed in federal court Thursday, May 15. US To Drop Criminal Case Against Gautam Adani: Justice Department Set To Withdraw USD 265 Million Bribery and Fraud Charges, Says Report.

Adani Green Share Price Today, May 15, 2026:

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).