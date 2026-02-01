Adani Power share price (NSE: ADANIPOWER) moved higher in early trade on Sunday, February 1, with Adani Power Ltd rising nearly 2%. The stock was trading at INR 136.53, up INR 2.65, on the NSE at around 9:49 am IST. Buying interest in power sector stocks supported the move, even as investors stayed cautious ahead of key Budget-related announcements. Budget 2026 Special Trading Session: NSE, BSE Open Today, Know Settlement and Withdrawal Rules.

Adani Power Share Price Today

