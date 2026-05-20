Apollo Micro Systems Limited Share Price Today, May 20, 2026
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO) opened in the green today, May 20, trading up 4.48 per cent at INR 355.95. The stock rallied by INR 15.25 during early trade, hitting a new 52-week high of INR 364.90. This marks a significant gain from its 52-week low of INR 133.31 recorded on May 21 of last year.
Stocks of Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO) opened in green today, May 20, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO) were trading at INR 355.95 and grew by INR 15.25 or 4.48 per cent. Notably, stocks of Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO) saw their 52-week high of INR 364.90 today, May 20 and 52-week low of INR 133.31 on May 21 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 20, 2026: Larsen & Toubro, UCO Bank, and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.
Apollo Micro Share Price Today, May 20, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).