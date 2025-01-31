Shares of Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA) dropped by 4.40 per cent on January 31, trading at INR 212.60 after opening at INR 218.50, despite reporting a 5.6 per cent year-on-year rise in Q3 profits. The state-owned bank's standalone net profit for Q3FY25 stood at INR 4,837 crore, driven by a 2.8 per cent increase in net interest income (NII) to INR 11,417 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, both profit and NII saw a decline, with profits dropping by 7.6 per cent and NII down by 1.76 per cent. The decline in stock price reflects the market reaction to the quarterly performance despite the annual profit growth. Suzlon Share Price Today, January 31: Suzlon Shares Jump 5% to INR 58.17 After Previous Session’s Decline.

Bank of Baroda Share Price Today, January 31:

Bank of Baroda Shares on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

