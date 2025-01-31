Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) surged 5 per cent on January 31, trading at INR 58.17 after opening at INR 57, recovering from the previous session’s decline. The stock had closed at INR 55.40 in the last session, marking a drop from its opening price of INR 55.39. Despite recent volatility, Suzlon’s market capitalization stands at INR 75,610.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has ranged between a high of INR 86.04 and a low of INR 35.49. GAIL Share Price Today, January 31: GAIL Shares Surge 3.67% As Q3 Net Profit Rises 28% to INR 4,084 Crore.

Suzlon Share Price Today, January 31:

Suzlon Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)