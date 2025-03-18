Gensol Engineering Ltd (NSE: GENSOL) shares plunged 5 per cent on March 18, opening at INR 236.70 against the previous close of INR 249.15, marking a new 52-week low. The stock has nosedived 68% since January 1, triggering creditors to seize 6.96 per cent of pledged shares as promoters failed to provide additional collateral. According to exchange data, Virtue Financial Services and SICPA India invoked 4.3 per cent and 1.19 per cent of pledged shares, respectively, on March 17, following Badjate Stock Broking’s 1.47 per cent earlier this month. The turmoil stems from rating downgrades, pushing co-founders Anmol and Puneet Jaggi into a battle to retain control of the company. NMDC Share Price Today, March 18: NMDC Share Price Rises 1.79% As Board Declares INR 2.30 Interim Dividend for FY25.

Gensol Engineering Share Price Today on NSE

