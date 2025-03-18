NMDC Ltd (NSE: NMDC) saw its share price rise 1.79 per cent in early trade on March 18, opening at INR 66.06 and climbing to INR 66.07 against the previous close of INR 64.91. The stock gained after the board declared an interim dividend of INR 2.30 per share for FY25, with the record date set for March 21. The state-run mining giant had earlier announced a 2:1 bonus share issuance, boosting investor sentiment. NMDC’s market capitalization currently stands at INR 57,111 crore, with its 52-week high at INR 95.45 and 52-week low at INR 59.70. Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today, March 18: Bajaj Finserv Stock Opens at INR 1,900, Slips As Firm Acquires Allianz SE’s 26% Stake.

NMDC Share Price Today, March 18:

NMDC Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)