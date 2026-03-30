Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) opened in the red today, March 30, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) were trading at INR 744.40 and fell by INR 11.80 or 1.56 per cent. Notably, shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) saw their 52-week high of INR 1,020.50 on October 23 last year and 52-week low of INR 738.30 today, March 30. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 30, 2026: RailTel, Coal India, and JSW Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today, March 30, 2026

Shares of HDFC Bank opened in the red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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