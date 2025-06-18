Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (NSE: HINDZINC) tumbled over 5% in early trade on Wednesday, June 18, following reports of a major stake sale by promoter Vedanta Ltd. The stock opened at INR 462.00 and was trading at INR 458.70 by 9:45 AM, down by 27.65 points or 5.69% from the previous close of INR 486.35. The decline comes after reports emerged that Vedanta plans to sell shares worth up to INR 7,500 crore through block deals, possibly at a discount of up to 10% to the last closing price. DAM Capital and Citi are reportedly acting as brokers for the transaction, which may hit the market soon. The company’s 52-week high is INR 717.00 (July 8, 2024), while the 52-week low is INR 378.15 (March 3, 2025). The potential stake sale has triggered cautious sentiment among investors. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 18, 2025: Tata Power, RailTel Corporation and Hindustan Zinc Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, June 18:

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

