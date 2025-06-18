Mumbai, June 18: The share market will reopen on Wednesday, June 18, for the trading day after ending on a negative note on Tuesday. Following the rise in the market, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 18. These stocks or shares include Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER), RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC), Polycab India (NSE: POLYCAB) and Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC).

On June 17, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty around 24,850. At close, the Sensex was down 212.85 points or 0.26% at 81,583.30, and the Nifty was down 93.10 points or 0.37% at 24,853.40. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus on June 18. NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Shift Equity Derivatives Expiry Day to Tuesday, BSE Gets Thursday.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on June 18

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER)

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has unveiled an affordable rooftop solar solution for Odisha, aiming to accelerate the state’s transition to clean energy.

RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation. The significant order is from the Implementation of the Mizo Fibre Grid Network Project. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 17, 2025: ONGC, NTPC and Vishal Mega Mart Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC)

Hindustan Zinc is all set to invest INR 12,000 crore over the next three years, in the first phase of a plan to nearly double its integrated refined metal production capacity in five years, the company said on Tuesday.

Polycab India (NSE: POLYCAB)

On June 17, Polycab India announced that it signed an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for a project worth nearly INR 6,447.54 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC)

During June 17's trading session, Ola Electric Mobility shares saw a surge in trading volume, accompanied by a marginal increase of 0.26%, reaching INR 46.86. This activity has drawn attention to the stock, which is a component of the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.

US stocks were slipping on Tuesday following signals that one of the US economy's main engines, spending by households, is weakening, while Israel's conflict with Iran may be worsening. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 129 points, or 0.3%,

