A preacher from Texas, United States built a $24 million Ponzi scheme by preying on older and religious investors in the state. According to a report in Bloomberg, the Texas preacher identified as Doc Gallagher allegedly preyed on older, religious investors who defended him as a man of faith. Doc Gallagher whose real name is William Neil Gallagher is the owner of Gallagher Financial Group Inc., a financial planning firm. Reportedly, Doc Gallagher also had a long-running show on Christian radio. Many people invested in Gallagher as he was endorsed by people across the state. Men Presenting Themselves as Pastors Charged in $28M Scheme.

How Texas Preacher Built $24 Million Ponzi Scheme

How a Texas preacher built a $24 million Ponzi scheme by preying on older, religious investors https://t.co/prKAweDd1C — Bloomberg (@business) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)