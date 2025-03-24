ICICI Bank's (NSE: ICICIBANK) stock climbed over 1 per cent on Monday, March 24, trading at INR 1,357.05, up 1.04 per cent from its previous close. The rally follows Citi’s ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of INR 1,600, citing strong Q4 projections and positive net interest margin bias. Analysts expect a 50 bps rate cut to impact margins by 20-25 bps in FY26, but loan growth and unsecured lending are set to sustain momentum. Unsecured stress stabilisation and a corporate recovery are likely to aid credit cost normalisation. The stock remains close to its 52-week high of INR 1,362.35, reflecting investor confidence. GAIL Share Price Today, March 24: GAIL Stock Jumps 4.83% Amid Proposed Changes in Gas Tariff Regulations; Check Latest Price on NSE.

ICICI Bank Share Price Today, March 24:

ICICI Bank Stock Gain 1% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

