Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. (NSE: GAIL) surged by 4.83 per cent in early trading on March 24, reaching INR 183.51, up from the previous close of INR 175.05. The jump in stock price follows developments surrounding the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and its plans to amend the Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff Regulations, 2008. The proposed changes are expected to benefit GAIL, as they could allow the company to claim higher fuel costs, particularly for contractual LNG. Brokerage firm Citi highlighted that these amendments would make GAIL one of the major beneficiaries, boosting investor confidence. With a 52-week high of INR 246.30 and a low of INR 150.52, GAIL’s stock is attracting attention amidst the potential regulatory shift. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 24, 2025: Godrej Properties, NCC, UCO Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

GAIL Share Price Today, March 24:

GAIL Share Price Surges 4.83% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)