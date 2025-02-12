India’s retail inflation fell to 4.31% in January 2025, marking its lowest level since August 2024, as food prices moderated. Official data released on Wednesday showed a significant decline from December’s 5.69%, driven by easing costs in essential commodities. Rural inflation dropped to 4.64%, down from 5.76% in December, while urban inflation fell to 3.87% from 4.58% the previous month. The decline provides relief to consumers and policymakers, keeping inflation within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range of 2-6%. The data suggests a positive economic trend amid ongoing efforts to stabilise prices. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says ‘Risk of Inflation Coming Back and Growth Slowing Down Globally’.

India’s Retail Inflation Drops to 4.31% in January 2025

India's retail inflation eased to 4.31% in January 2025 as compared to 5.22% in December 2024: Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation pic.twitter.com/wgeARWG3yF — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

