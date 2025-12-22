Shares of Infosys (NSE: INFY) rose by 2.34% in early trade on Wednesday, December 22. The Infosys (NSE: INFY) shares gained by INR 38.30 and were trading at INR 1677 on December 22. The company has reached a settlement agreement for a class action lawsuit against its foreign subsidiary, McCamish LLC, and its certain customer. As a part of the settlement, McCamish will pay USD 17.5 million into a fund. Ola Electric Share Price Today, December 22: Ola Electric Mobility Limited Stocks Open in Green As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Infosys Share Price Today, December 22:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

