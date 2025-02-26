Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, today, February 26, announced that he would be taking the newspaper in a new direction. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jeff Bezos said Washington Post employees would be writing about "personal liberties" and "free markets" in Opinion Pages. "I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning," Bezos said. In his post, the Amazon founder said that they are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars - personal liberties and free markets. "We'll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others," his note to Washington Post employees read. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, said there is no longer a need for "a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views" because of the internet. "I am of America and for America, and proud to be so," he wrote. Bezos also spoke about overhaul and said that opinions editor David Shipley is stepping away from the paper, and that their search for a replacement is underway. Responding to the news, Elon Musk said, "Bravo". Jeff Bezos Blue Origin’s New Shepard Completes 10th Human Spaceflight, Carrying 6 Space Tourists Aboard NS-30 Flight.

Jeff Bezos Makes Sweeping changes to The Washington Post

Jeff Bezos emails Washington Post about Opinion: "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets." pic.twitter.com/ska0fECb3U — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 26, 2025

Bravo, Says Elon Musk

