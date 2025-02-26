Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin successfully completed its tenth human spaceflight and the 30th flight for the New Shepard programme on February 25, 2025. The NS-30 mission was launched from the company's West Texas facility, which carried a crew of six astronauts. It included Lane Bess, Jesus Calleja, Elaine Chia Hyde, Dr. Richard Scott, Tushar Shah, and an undisclosed sixth member. New Shepard has now taken 52 people into space, including some who have flown more than once. The mission marks another milestone for Blue Origin in making space travel more common for people. Sunita Williams Health Update: NASA Astronaut's Mother Bonnie Pandya Dismisses Health Concerns Surrounding Her Daughter, Says 'Space Is As Safe as Anywhere Else' (Watch Video).

Blue Origin Launches 6 Space Tourists Aboard NS-30 Flight

We just completed our 10th human spaceflight and the 30th flight of the New Shepard program. The astronaut crew included Lane Bess, Jesús Calleja, Elaine Chia Hyde, Dr. Richard Scott, Tushar Shah, and an undisclosed sixth person. This was Lane’s second flight. To date, New… pic.twitter.com/expfP7vNpR — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 25, 2025

