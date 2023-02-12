After the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao in the eastern Shandong Province on Sunday (February 12), Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot it down. China: Unidentified Flying Object Has Been Detected Near Rizhao, Says Chinese State Media.

Check Details:

LATEST: China is reportedly getting ready to take down an unidentified object spotted flying near one of its ports https://t.co/TCbrcAUPsY — Bloomberg (@business) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)