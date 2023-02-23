McKinsey, a consulting giant, is planning to cut 2,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs in the company's history. The plan is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, and the final number of roles to be eliminated from its 45,000 workforces could still change, the media reports said.

McKinsey Layoffs:

