Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC) opened at INR 259.11 today, showing a slight increase from its previous close of INR 258.89. However, by 10:15 AM, ONGC's share price was trading at INR 255.85, reflecting a decline of -3.58 points (1.38 per cent). This drop follows a strong bullish momentum observed on January 3, when ONGC surpassed key resistance levels at INR 249.5 and INR 252.95. Investors are closely watching ONGC's performance as it navigates fluctuations in the market. ONGC Share Price Today, January 3: Check Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

ONGC Share Price Today

ONGC Share Price Today, January 6 on NSE (Photo Credits: www.nseindia.com)

